Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 17 Published 4:36 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

Our computer model predicts a victory for the Jacksonville Jaguars when they meet the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET — for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Jaguars own the 27th-ranked scoring offense this season (18.5 points per game), and they’ve been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 26.4 points allowed per game. The Titans have been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 308.1 total yards per game (third-best). On offense, they rank 27th by compiling 301.4 total yards per game.

Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-1) Over (39.5) Jaguars 25, Titans 21

Titans Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 51.2% chance to win.

Tennessee has covered just twice in 15 matchups with a spread this year.

The Titans have not covered the spread this year (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

So far this year, nine of Tennessee’s 15 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Titans games have resulted in an average scoring total of 41.1, which is 1.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jaguars Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jaguars a 53.5% chance to win.

Jacksonville has covered the spread eight times in 15 games this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread seven times this season (7-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

A total of eight out of 15 Jacksonville games this season have hit the over.

Jaguars games have had an average of 44.3 points this season, 4.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Jaguars 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jaguars 18.5 26.4 23 23.6 14.5 28.9 Titans 18.9 27.8 16.3 23 21.3 32

