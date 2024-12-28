Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 17
Published 4:36 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
Our computer model predicts a victory for the Jacksonville Jaguars when they meet the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET — for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.
The Jaguars own the 27th-ranked scoring offense this season (18.5 points per game), and they’ve been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 26.4 points allowed per game. The Titans have been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 308.1 total yards per game (third-best). On offense, they rank 27th by compiling 301.4 total yards per game.
Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Jaguars (-1)
|Over (39.5)
|Jaguars 25, Titans 21
Titans Betting Info
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 51.2% chance to win.
- Tennessee has covered just twice in 15 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Titans have not covered the spread this year (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
- So far this year, nine of Tennessee’s 15 games with a set number have gone over the point total.
- This season, Titans games have resulted in an average scoring total of 41.1, which is 1.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Jaguars Betting Info
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jaguars a 53.5% chance to win.
- Jacksonville has covered the spread eight times in 15 games this season.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread seven times this season (7-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- A total of eight out of 15 Jacksonville games this season have hit the over.
- Jaguars games have had an average of 44.3 points this season, 4.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Titans vs. Jaguars 2024 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Jaguars
|18.5
|26.4
|23
|23.6
|14.5
|28.9
|Titans
|18.9
|27.8
|16.3
|23
|21.3
|32
