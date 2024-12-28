Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:18 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
Check out Tony Pollard’s stats below.
Pollard has season stats that include 1017 rushing yards on 238 carries (4.3 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 41 receptions on 57 targets for 238 yards.
Tony Pollard Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Pollard (questionable, ankle) is listed on the Titans’ injury report this week.
- The Titans have no other RB on the injury report.
Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 29, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Spread: Titans -1
- Total: 39.5 points
Pollard 2024 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|238
|1,017
|5
|4.3
|57
|41
|238
|0
Pollard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|16
|82
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|17
|62
|0
|5
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|6
|14
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|22
|88
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|17
|93
|1
|3
|-5
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|16
|61
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|20
|94
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|28
|128
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|9
|44
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|9
|15
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|24
|119
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|8
|35
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 14
|@Jaguars
|21
|102
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|17
|45
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|8
|35
|0
|2
|5
|0
