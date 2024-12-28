Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:18 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024
Seeking Tyler Boyd’s stats? Here’s everything you need to know.
Entering Week 17, Boyd has 37 receptions for 376 yards — 10.2 yards per catch — and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 53 occasions.
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Boyd shows up on the injury list this week (questionable, foot).
- The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Bryce Oliver (questionable/knee): 5 Rec; 80 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Colton Dowell (out/knee): 5 Rec; 80 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 29, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Titans -1
- Total: 39.5 points
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Boyd 2024 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|37
|376
|182
|0
|10.2
Boyd Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|5
|3
|18
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|5
|2
|26
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|4
|3
|33
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|31
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|5
|5
|43
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|6
|3
|14
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|34
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|6
|6
|55
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|4
|3
|37
|0
|Week 14
|@Jaguars
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|3
|2
|39
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|3
|2
|20
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.