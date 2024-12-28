Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:18 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

Seeking Tyler Boyd’s stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Entering Week 17, Boyd has 37 receptions for 376 yards — 10.2 yards per catch — and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 53 occasions.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Boyd shows up on the injury list this week (questionable, foot).

The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Bryce Oliver (questionable/knee): 5 Rec; 80 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Colton Dowell (out/knee): 5 Rec; 80 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -1

Titans -1 Total: 39.5 points

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 53 37 376 182 0 10.2

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 3 2 39 0 Week 16 @Colts 3 2 20 0

