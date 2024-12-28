Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates

Published 2:18 pm Saturday, December 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Seeking Tyler Boyd’s stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Entering Week 17, Boyd has 37 receptions for 376 yards — 10.2 yards per catch — and zero receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for three yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 53 occasions.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

  • Boyd shows up on the injury list this week (questionable, foot).
  • The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
    • Bryce Oliver (questionable/knee): 5 Rec; 80 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
    • Colton Dowell (out/knee): 5 Rec; 80 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
53 37 376 182 0 10.2

Boyd Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0
Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0
Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0
Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0
Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0
Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0
Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0
Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0
Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0
Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0
Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0
Week 14 @Jaguars 4 1 7 0
Week 15 @Bengals 3 2 39 0
Week 16 @Colts 3 2 20 0

