Published 12:12 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

December 29 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

There are several strong matchups on today’s NHL schedule, including the Calgary Flames squaring off against the Vegas Golden Knights.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch December 29 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Buffalo Sabres @ St. Louis Blues 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Edmonton Oilers @ Anaheim Ducks 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Montreal Canadiens @ Tampa Bay Lightning 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Washington Capitals @ Detroit Red Wings 5 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
New York Islanders @ Pittsburgh Penguins 5:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Calgary Flames @ Vegas Golden Knights 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Ottawa Senators @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Dallas Stars @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo
Philadelphia Flyers @ Los Angeles Kings 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

