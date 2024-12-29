Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 29 Published 6:16 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Toronto Raptors (7-24) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to end a nine-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (17-15) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs on TSN and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Hawks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 118 – Raptors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 1.5)

Raptors (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-0.6)

Hawks (-0.6) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.8

The Raptors (20-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 43.8% of the time, 20.7% more often than the Hawks (14-18-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Atlanta (4-11) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (26.7%) than Toronto (20-10) does as the underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2024-25, Toronto and its opponents aren’t as successful (51.6% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (65.6%).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-7) this season, higher than the .233 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (7-23).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 119.2 points allowed per contest, but their offense has played better, putting up 117.3 points per game (eighth-ranked in league).

Atlanta is allowing 44 rebounds per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by grabbing 46 rebounds per game (fourth-best).

The Hawks have been tallying plenty of assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.8 assists per game.

Atlanta is fifth-best in the NBA with 15.7 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks fourth-worst in the league by averaging 15.7 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are making 12.7 threes per game (19th-ranked in league). They sport a 35.3% shooting percentage (18th-ranked) from downtown.

Raptors Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Raptors are 13th in the NBA offensively (112.5 points scored per game) and fifth-worst defensively (118.5 points conceded).

With 44.8 rebounds per game and 44 rebounds allowed, Toronto is ninth and 16th in the NBA, respectively.

With 28.9 assists per game, the Raptors are fifth-best in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Toronto is fifth-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.6 per game). And it is ranked 22nd in forcing them (13.5 per game).

The Raptors are the third-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.5 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

