Hawks vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 11 Published 5:28 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

On Saturday, January 11, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (17-15) play the Houston Rockets (21-10) at 3:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Rockets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Rockets 117.3 Points Avg. 113.4 119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 106.7 46.6% Field Goal % 44.4% 35.3% Three Point % 32.7%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young scores 21.6 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding 3.7 rebounds and 12.2 assists.

So far this season, Jalen Johnson averages 20 points, 5.5 assists and 10.4 rebounds per matchup.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, knocking down 2.7 per game.

Dyson Daniels grabs 3.1 steals per game. Clint Capela collects one block a game.

Rockets’ Top Players

Jalen Green scores 19.3 points per game. He also contributes 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.

Alperen Sengun has per-game averages of 19 points, 5.1 assists and 10.6 rebounds this season.

Fred VanVleet also contributes with 15.3 points, six assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Green knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Tari Eason’s 1.9 steals and Amen Thompson’s 1.1 blocks per game are vital to the Rockets’ defensive performance.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/1 Nuggets – Away – 1/3 Lakers – Away – 1/4 Clippers – Away – 1/7 Jazz – Away – 1/9 Suns – Away – 1/11 Rockets – Home – 1/14 Suns – Home – 1/15 Bulls – Away – 1/18 Celtics – Away – 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home –

Rockets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/1 Mavericks – Home – 1/3 Celtics – Home – 1/5 Lakers – Home – 1/7 Wizards – Away – 1/9 Grizzlies – Away – 1/11 Hawks – Away – 1/13 Grizzlies – Home – 1/15 Nuggets – Away – 1/16 Kings – Away – 1/18 Trail Blazers – Away – 1/20 Pistons – Home –

