Hawks vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 11
Published 5:28 am Sunday, December 29, 2024
On Saturday, January 11, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (17-15) play the Houston Rockets (21-10) at 3:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSSE.
Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SCHN and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Rockets 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Rockets
|117.3
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|119.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.7
|46.6%
|Field Goal %
|44.4%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|32.7%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young scores 21.6 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding 3.7 rebounds and 12.2 assists.
- So far this season, Jalen Johnson averages 20 points, 5.5 assists and 10.4 rebounds per matchup.
- Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, knocking down 2.7 per game.
- Dyson Daniels grabs 3.1 steals per game. Clint Capela collects one block a game.
Rockets’ Top Players
- Jalen Green scores 19.3 points per game. He also contributes 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.
- Alperen Sengun has per-game averages of 19 points, 5.1 assists and 10.6 rebounds this season.
- Fred VanVleet also contributes with 15.3 points, six assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Green knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Tari Eason’s 1.9 steals and Amen Thompson’s 1.1 blocks per game are vital to the Rockets’ defensive performance.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/1
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Lakers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/14
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
Rockets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/1
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/3
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|1/5
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/7
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|1/9
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|1/11
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/13
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|1/15
|Nuggets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/16
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|1/18
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
