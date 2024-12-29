Hawks vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 11

Published 5:28 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 11

On Saturday, January 11, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (17-15) play the Houston Rockets (21-10) at 3:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSSE.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info & Tickets

  • Get tickets for this game at StubHub
  • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SCHN and FDSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Rockets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Rockets
117.3 Points Avg. 113.4
119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 106.7
46.6% Field Goal % 44.4%
35.3% Three Point % 32.7%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young scores 21.6 points per game this season for the Hawks, also adding 3.7 rebounds and 12.2 assists.
  • So far this season, Jalen Johnson averages 20 points, 5.5 assists and 10.4 rebounds per matchup.
  • Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, knocking down 2.7 per game.
  • Dyson Daniels grabs 3.1 steals per game. Clint Capela collects one block a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Rockets’ Top Players

  • Jalen Green scores 19.3 points per game. He also contributes 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.
  • Alperen Sengun has per-game averages of 19 points, 5.1 assists and 10.6 rebounds this season.
  • Fred VanVleet also contributes with 15.3 points, six assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • Green knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
  • Tari Eason’s 1.9 steals and Amen Thompson’s 1.1 blocks per game are vital to the Rockets’ defensive performance.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/1 Nuggets Away
1/3 Lakers Away
1/4 Clippers Away
1/7 Jazz Away
1/9 Suns Away
1/11 Rockets Home
1/14 Suns Home
1/15 Bulls Away
1/18 Celtics Away
1/20 Knicks Away
1/22 Pistons Home

Go see the Hawks or Rockets in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Rockets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/1 Mavericks Home
1/3 Celtics Home
1/5 Lakers Home
1/7 Wizards Away
1/9 Grizzlies Away
1/11 Hawks Away
1/13 Grizzlies Home
1/15 Nuggets Away
1/16 Kings Away
1/18 Trail Blazers Away
1/20 Pistons Home

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Winthrop Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - December 29

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Winthrop Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 29

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 17 with Fubo

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 17 with Fubo

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29

How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 29

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 29

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup