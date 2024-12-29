How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 17 with Fubo

Published 1:57 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 17 with Fubo

NFL RedZone offers you the chance to follow Sunday’s fast-paced NFL action without ever having to change the channel. You’ll see all the touchdowns and tons of live action and highlights from the Week 17 matchups listed below.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)
Total: 37.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Bills (-10)
Total: 46		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-9)
Total: 48		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-7.5)
Total: 38		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Colts (-7.5)
Total: 40.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Jaguars (-1)
Total: 39.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns 4:05 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Dolphins (-3.5)
Total: 34		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Vikings (-1)
Total: 49		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

