How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 30

Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Monday’s game at 7:30 PM ET between the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators features a variety of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this matchup.

Jets vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

A total of 14 Winnipeg games this season have gone over Monday’s total of 6.5 goals.

So far this season, 13 games Nashville has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The total for this game (6.5) is 0.4 more than the combined scoring averages for the Jets (3.7) and the Predators (2.44).

This game’s total is 0.9 more than the 5.6 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Jets Moneyline: -162

The Jets are 22-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.

When playing with moneyline odds of -162 or shorter, Winnipeg has put together an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of its games).

The Jets have a 61.8% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Predators Moneyline: +135

In 14 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has pulled off the upset twice.

The Predators have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +135 or longer (in four chances).

Nashville has a 42.6% chance to win this game (implied from its moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Jets Points Leaders

Kyle Connor has been imperative to Winnipeg’s offense this season, registering 49 points in 37 games.

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg’s important contributors currently with 44 total points (22 goals and 22 assists) to his name.

Winnipeg’s offensive effort is aided by Joshua Morrissey’s 44 points. He’s contributed 31 assists.

Across 29 games played, Connor Hellebuyck has a goaltending record of 23-5-1. During those games, he’s allowed 60 goals while recording 772 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 30 points (0.8 per game). He has scored nine goals and 21 assists in 36 games (playing 18:54 per game).

Jonathan Marchessault’s 26 points this season, including 13 goals and 13 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) this season.

Juuse Saros has a record of 8-15-6 in 29 games this season, conceding 79 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 733 saves and a .903 save percentage, 28th in the league.

Jets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/21/2024 Wild W 5-0 Home -169 12/23/2024 Maple Leafs W 5-2 Away +109 12/28/2024 Senators W 4-2 Home -170 12/30/2024 Predators – Home -162 12/31/2024 Avalanche – Away – 1/2/2025 Ducks – Home – 1/4/2025 Red Wings – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/21/2024 Kings W 3-2 Home -112 12/23/2024 Hurricanes W 5-2 Home +105 12/27/2024 Blues L 7-4 Away -139 12/30/2024 Jets – Away +135 12/31/2024 Wild – Away – 1/3/2025 Canucks – Away – 1/4/2025 Flames – Away –

Winnipeg vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, December 30, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Venue: Canada Life Centre

