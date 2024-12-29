How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 30

Published 12:37 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 30

Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Monday’s game at 7:30 PM ET between the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators features a variety of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this matchup.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Jets vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

  • A total of 14 Winnipeg games this season have gone over Monday’s total of 6.5 goals.
  • So far this season, 13 games Nashville has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.
  • The total for this game (6.5) is 0.4 more than the combined scoring averages for the Jets (3.7) and the Predators (2.44).
  • This game’s total is 0.9 more than the 5.6 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Jets Moneyline: -162

  • The Jets are 22-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.
  • When playing with moneyline odds of -162 or shorter, Winnipeg has put together an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of its games).
  • The Jets have a 61.8% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.

Predators Moneyline: +135

  • In 14 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has pulled off the upset twice.
  • The Predators have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +135 or longer (in four chances).
  • Nashville has a 42.6% chance to win this game (implied from its moneyline odds).

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Jets Points Leaders

  • Kyle Connor has been imperative to Winnipeg’s offense this season, registering 49 points in 37 games.
  • Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg’s important contributors currently with 44 total points (22 goals and 22 assists) to his name.
  • Winnipeg’s offensive effort is aided by Joshua Morrissey’s 44 points. He’s contributed 31 assists.
  • Across 29 games played, Connor Hellebuyck has a goaltending record of 23-5-1. During those games, he’s allowed 60 goals while recording 772 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 30 points (0.8 per game). He has scored nine goals and 21 assists in 36 games (playing 18:54 per game).
  • Jonathan Marchessault’s 26 points this season, including 13 goals and 13 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
  • Nashville’s Roman Josi has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) this season.
  • Juuse Saros has a record of 8-15-6 in 29 games this season, conceding 79 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 733 saves and a .903 save percentage, 28th in the league.

Jets’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
12/21/2024 Wild W 5-0 Home -169
12/23/2024 Maple Leafs W 5-2 Away +109
12/28/2024 Senators W 4-2 Home -170
12/30/2024 Predators Home -162
12/31/2024 Avalanche Away
1/2/2025 Ducks Home
1/4/2025 Red Wings Home

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
12/21/2024 Kings W 3-2 Home -112
12/23/2024 Hurricanes W 5-2 Home +105
12/27/2024 Blues L 7-4 Away -139
12/30/2024 Jets Away +135
12/31/2024 Wild Away
1/3/2025 Canucks Away
1/4/2025 Flames Away

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Winnipeg vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 30, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More hockey

How to Pick the Predators vs. Blues Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 27

How to Pick the Predators vs. Blues Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 27

How to Pick the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 23

How to Pick the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 23

How to Pick the Kings vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 21

How to Pick the Kings vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 21

How to Pick the Predators vs. Penguins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 19

How to Pick the Predators vs. Penguins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 19

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup