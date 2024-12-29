How to Pick the Jets vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 30
Published 12:37 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024
Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your sights set on putting together a parlay, Monday’s game at 7:30 PM ET between the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators features a variety of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, take a look at our best bets for this matchup.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Jets vs. Predators Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.9 goals)
- A total of 14 Winnipeg games this season have gone over Monday’s total of 6.5 goals.
- So far this season, 13 games Nashville has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- The total for this game (6.5) is 0.4 more than the combined scoring averages for the Jets (3.7) and the Predators (2.44).
- This game’s total is 0.9 more than the 5.6 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Jets Moneyline: -162
- The Jets are 22-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -162 or shorter, Winnipeg has put together an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of its games).
- The Jets have a 61.8% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this game.
Predators Moneyline: +135
- In 14 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Nashville has pulled off the upset twice.
- The Predators have one victory in matches with moneyline odds of +135 or longer (in four chances).
- Nashville has a 42.6% chance to win this game (implied from its moneyline odds).
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2
Jets Points Leaders
- Kyle Connor has been imperative to Winnipeg’s offense this season, registering 49 points in 37 games.
- Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg’s important contributors currently with 44 total points (22 goals and 22 assists) to his name.
- Winnipeg’s offensive effort is aided by Joshua Morrissey’s 44 points. He’s contributed 31 assists.
- Across 29 games played, Connor Hellebuyck has a goaltending record of 23-5-1. During those games, he’s allowed 60 goals while recording 772 saves.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 30 points (0.8 per game). He has scored nine goals and 21 assists in 36 games (playing 18:54 per game).
- Jonathan Marchessault’s 26 points this season, including 13 goals and 13 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) this season.
- Juuse Saros has a record of 8-15-6 in 29 games this season, conceding 79 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 733 saves and a .903 save percentage, 28th in the league.
Jets’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/21/2024
|Wild
|W 5-0
|Home
|-169
|12/23/2024
|Maple Leafs
|W 5-2
|Away
|+109
|12/28/2024
|Senators
|W 4-2
|Home
|-170
|12/30/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-162
|12/31/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Away
|–
|1/2/2025
|Ducks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/4/2025
|Red Wings
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|W 3-2
|Home
|-112
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|W 5-2
|Home
|+105
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|L 7-4
|Away
|-139
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|–
|Away
|+135
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Winnipeg vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Venue: Canada Life Centre
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.