How to Watch Tennessee vs. Winthrop Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 29 Published 3:15 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Winthrop Eagles (6-6) on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, you can find it on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game last season, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allowed 69.7 per contest (287th in college basketball).

Last season, Tennessee was 10th-best in the nation in rebounds (38.5 per game) and 203rd in rebounds conceded (32.4).

Last season, Tennessee was 139th in the nation in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and eighth-worst in turnovers forced (11.2).

The Volunteers connected on 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 6.2. They shot 32.1% from deep, and their opponents shot 32.5%.

The Volunteers’ 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 65th in college basketball, and the 81.5 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 201st in college basketball.

Winthrop 2023-24 Stats

The Eagles were outscored by 3.4 points per game last season with a -104 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.8 points per game (326th in college basketball) and allowed 60.2 per outing (75th in college basketball).

With 32.1 rebounds per game, Winthrop ranked 191st in the nation. It gave up 30.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

While Winthrop ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 18.2 (22nd-worst), it ranked 44th in college basketball with 17.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Eagles connected on 4.6 three-pointers per game (279th in college basketball) at a 25.9% rate (333rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per contest their opponents made while shooting 29.5% from deep.

The Eagles ranked 330th in college basketball with 71.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 64th in college basketball defensively with 76.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Winthrop’s Top Players (2023-24)

Eagles Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jada Ryce 30 11.1 3.3 2.4 1.8 0.0 0.8 Marissa Gasaway 30 9.4 10.6 0.9 1.3 0.5 0.0 Ronaltha Marc 30 9.4 3.3 1.6 1.1 0.3 0.4 Leonor Paisana 30 8.2 3.1 2.6 1.4 0.1 1.2 Blessing Okoh 30 5.4 4.9 0.6 1.1 0.8 0.8

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. LSU at 6:30 PM ET

January 12 at Arkansas at 1:00 PM ET

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

Winthrop’s Upcoming Schedule

December 29 at Tennessee at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at South Carolina Upstate at 7:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. Radford at 2:00 PM ET

January 8 vs. Gardner-Webb at 6:00 PM ET

January 11 at Longwood at 6:00 PM ET

January 15 at Charleston Southern at 6:00 PM ET

