How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29

The Atlanta Hawks (17-15) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (7-24) on December 29, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE

TSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 14-5 overall.

The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fourth.

The 117.3 points per game the Hawks record are just 1.2 fewer points than the Raptors allow (118.5).

Atlanta is 11-6 when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.1% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

Toronto is 6-7 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Raptors put up an average of 112.5 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Hawks allow.

Toronto has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game in road games.

Atlanta is surrendering 120.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 117.5.

In home games, the Hawks are sinking 0.8 more threes per game (13.1) than when playing on the road (12.3). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in away games (35.4%).

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

The Raptors put up more points per game at home (113.8) than away (111.1), and also allow fewer points at home (117.7) than away (119.5).

In 2024-25 Toronto is conceding 1.8 fewer points per game at home (117.7) than away (119.5).

At home the Raptors are collecting 27.8 assists per game, 2.3 less than away (30.1).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Onyeka Okongwu Out Knee Cody Zeller Out Personal Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Dyson Daniels Questionable Illness Larry Nance Jr. Questionable Hand

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Immanuel Quickley Out Elbow Bruce Brown Questionable Reconditioning Bruno Fernando Questionable Foot Jamal Shead Questionable Knee Jakob Poeltl Questionable Groin Ja’Kobe Walter Questionable Illness Davion Mitchell Questionable Illness

