How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published 12:45 am Sunday, December 29, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (17-15) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (7-24) on December 29, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- In games Atlanta shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 14-5 overall.
- The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fourth.
- The 117.3 points per game the Hawks record are just 1.2 fewer points than the Raptors allow (118.5).
- Atlanta is 11-6 when scoring more than 118.5 points.
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.1% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.
- Toronto is 6-7 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Raptors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
- The Raptors put up an average of 112.5 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Hawks allow.
- Toronto has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Hawks have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 114.9 per game in road games.
- Atlanta is surrendering 120.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 117.5.
- In home games, the Hawks are sinking 0.8 more threes per game (13.1) than when playing on the road (12.3). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to in away games (35.4%).
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- The Raptors put up more points per game at home (113.8) than away (111.1), and also allow fewer points at home (117.7) than away (119.5).
- In 2024-25 Toronto is conceding 1.8 fewer points per game at home (117.7) than away (119.5).
- At home the Raptors are collecting 27.8 assists per game, 2.3 less than away (30.1).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Out
|Knee
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Leg
|Dyson Daniels
|Questionable
|Illness
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Questionable
|Hand
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Immanuel Quickley
|Out
|Elbow
|Bruce Brown
|Questionable
|Reconditioning
|Bruno Fernando
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jamal Shead
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jakob Poeltl
|Questionable
|Groin
|Ja’Kobe Walter
|Questionable
|Illness
|Davion Mitchell
|Questionable
|Illness