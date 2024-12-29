How to Watch the NBA Today, December 30
Published 11:16 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024
Today’s NBA menu has a lot in store. Among the seven games is the Cleveland Cavaliers meeting the Golden State Warriors.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today’s NBA action.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – December 30
Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: