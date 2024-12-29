How to Watch the Raptors vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published 12:45 am Sunday, December 29, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (17-15) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Toronto Raptors (7-24) on December 29, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena.
Raptors vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Raptors Stats Insights
- This season, the Raptors have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.
- In games Toronto shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 6-7 overall.
- The Raptors are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.
- The Raptors put up 112.5 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Hawks give up.
- Toronto has a 3-7 record when putting up more than 119.2 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have allowed to their opponents.
- Atlanta has compiled a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at seventh.
- The Hawks’ 117.3 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together an 11-6 record in games it scores more than 118.5 points.
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- The Raptors are scoring 113.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 111.1 points per contest.
- Toronto allows 117.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 119.5 in away games.
- When playing at home, the Raptors are averaging 0.3 more treys per game (11.7) than when playing on the road (11.4). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to in away games (34.1%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (114.9). But they are also giving up more at home (120.6) than away (117.5).
- In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 3.1 more points per game at home (120.6) than on the road (117.5).
- At home the Hawks are averaging 29.9 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (29.7).
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Immanuel Quickley
|Out
|Elbow
|Bruce Brown
|Questionable
|Reconditioning
|Bruno Fernando
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jamal Shead
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jakob Poeltl
|Questionable
|Groin
|Ja’Kobe Walter
|Questionable
|Illness
|Davion Mitchell
|Questionable
|Illness
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Questionable
|Knee
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Leg
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Dyson Daniels
|Out
|Illness
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Heel
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder