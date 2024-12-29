How to Watch the Raptors vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29 Published 12:45 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (17-15) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Toronto Raptors (7-24) on December 29, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena.

Raptors vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE

TSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Raptors Stats Insights

This season, the Raptors have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.

In games Toronto shoots better than 47.1% from the field, it is 6-7 overall.

The Raptors are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank fourth.

The Raptors put up 112.5 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 119.2 the Hawks give up.

Toronto has a 3-7 record when putting up more than 119.2 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Raptors have allowed to their opponents.

Atlanta has compiled a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at seventh.

The Hawks’ 117.3 points per game are just 1.2 fewer points than the 118.5 the Raptors allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together an 11-6 record in games it scores more than 118.5 points.

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

The Raptors are scoring 113.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 111.1 points per contest.

Toronto allows 117.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 119.5 in away games.

When playing at home, the Raptors are averaging 0.3 more treys per game (11.7) than when playing on the road (11.4). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to in away games (34.1%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (119.4 per game) than on the road (114.9). But they are also giving up more at home (120.6) than away (117.5).

In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 3.1 more points per game at home (120.6) than on the road (117.5).

At home the Hawks are averaging 29.9 assists per game, 0.2 more than on the road (29.7).

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Immanuel Quickley Out Elbow Bruce Brown Questionable Reconditioning Bruno Fernando Questionable Foot Jamal Shead Questionable Knee Jakob Poeltl Questionable Groin Ja’Kobe Walter Questionable Illness Davion Mitchell Questionable Illness

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal Onyeka Okongwu Questionable Knee Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Leg Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Dyson Daniels Out Illness Trae Young Questionable Heel Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder

