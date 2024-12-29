How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 30

Published 9:20 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

Only a single top-25 game is on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That contest is the Alcorn State Braves playing the Ole Miss Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Alcorn State Braves at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

