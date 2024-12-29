Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 30
Published 7:41 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024
Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (26-10-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 30 at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Samberg
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Haydn Fleury
|D
|Out
|Knee
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Venue: Canada Life Centre
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets lead the NHL with 137 total goals (3.7 per game).
- Defensively, Winnipeg has been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank third.
- Their goal differential (+46) tops the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 88 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville’s total of 114 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the league.
- Their -26 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Jets vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-172)
|Predators (+144)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.