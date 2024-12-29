Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 30

Published 7:41 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 30

Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (26-10-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 30 at 7:30 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Dylan Samberg D Out Foot
Haydn Fleury D Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 30, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

  • The Jets lead the NHL with 137 total goals (3.7 per game).
  • Defensively, Winnipeg has been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 91 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank third.
  • Their goal differential (+46) tops the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 88 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville’s total of 114 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the league.
  • Their -26 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Jets vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-172) Predators (+144) 6.5

