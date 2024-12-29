NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 30 Published 10:20 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors square off in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Delve into our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 30

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Bulls -5.5

Bulls -5.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 1.9 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 1.9 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (229 total projected points)

Over (229 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -11.5

Knicks -11.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 12.4 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 12.4 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.1 total projected points)

Over (229.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, and MSG

NBA TV, MNMT, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -6.5

Clippers -6.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 9.2 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 9.2 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)

Over (220.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSC

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -6.5

Nuggets -6.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.8 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.8 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.7 total projected points)

Over (233.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and ALT

KJZZ and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers -4.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.2 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)

Over (228.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOH

NBCS-BA and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -5.5

76ers -5.5 Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 0.2 points)

Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 0.2 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)

Over (221.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and NBCS-PH

KATU and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Kings -4.5

Kings -4.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.6 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.6 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)

Over (229.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KFAA

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

