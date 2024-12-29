NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 30
Published 10:20 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024
The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors square off in one of many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.
Delve into our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 30
Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Bulls -5.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 1.9 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -11.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 12.4 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 9.2 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 6.8 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 4.2 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Trail Blazers (Projected to win by 0.2 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3.6 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
