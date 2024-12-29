Tennessee vs. Winthrop Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 29 Published 2:20 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday’s game that pits the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) against the Winthrop Eagles (6-6) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-52 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 29.

Based on our computer prediction, Winthrop projects to cover the 59.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The over/under is listed at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Tennessee vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -59.5

Tennessee -59.5 Point total: 149.5

Tennessee vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 90, Winthrop 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Winthrop

Pick ATS: Winthrop (+59.5)

Winthrop (+59.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)

The teams average 162.2 points per game, 12.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +343 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 31.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 97.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (238th in college basketball).

The 40.4 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 11th in the country, and are 10.8 more than the 29.6 its opponents grab per outing.

Tennessee connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc (111th in college basketball). It is making 7.8 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 4.8 per game while shooting 26.8%.

The Volunteers rank ninth in college basketball with 101.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 44th in college basketball defensively with 69.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 10.8 per game, committing 14.5 (98th in college basketball) while its opponents average 25.3.

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (posting 64.8 points per game, 209th in college basketball, and conceding 58.8 per outing, 83rd in college basketball) and have a +72 scoring differential.

Winthrop is 134th in college basketball at 34.1 rebounds per game. That’s 2.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.

Winthrop connects on 4.9 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) at a 29.1% rate (244th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 its opponents make, shooting 26.8% from deep.

Winthrop has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 17.0 (238th in college basketball) while forcing 18.8 (66th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: