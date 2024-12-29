Texas vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 11
Published 4:04 am Sunday, December 29, 2024
The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0, 0-0 SEC) play a fellow SEC squad, the Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Moody Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Texas vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Texas vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
|Texas
|Stat
|Tennessee
|85.1
|Points For
|81.2
|62.8
|Points Against
|56.6
|51.8%
|Field Goal %
|49.4%
|39.2%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|34.5%
|41.3%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
|33.1%
|Opponent Three Point %
|24.9%
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas’ Top Players
- Tre Johnson leads the Longhorns in scoring, averaging 19.9 points per game.
- Texas is led in rebounding by Arthur Kaluma’s 8.1 rebounds per game and assists by Julian Larry’s 4.4 assists per game.
- Johnson is the top three-point shooter for the Longhorns, connecting on 2.9 per game.
- Jordan Pope leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Kadin Shedrick collects 2.0 blocks a game to pace Texas.
Tennessee’s Top Players
- Chaz Lanier owns the Volunteers top spot in scoring with 19.3 points per game and also tacks on 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.
- Igor Milicic Jr. (8.1 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (8.3 assists per game) are the Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists.
- Lanier is tops from three-point range for the Volunteers, hitting 3.8 treys per game.
- Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Jahmai Mashack (2.5 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.4 per game).
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2024
|Northwestern State
|–
|Moody Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/4/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
|Reed Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/7/2025
|Auburn
|–
|Moody Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/11/2025
|Tennessee
|–
|Moody Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/15/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|–
|Lloyd Noble Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/18/2025
|@ Florida
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/4/2025
|Arkansas
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/7/2025
|@ Florida
|–
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|–
|Moody Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
id: