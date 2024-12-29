Texas vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 11 Published 4:04 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0, 0-0 SEC) play a fellow SEC squad, the Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Moody Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

Texas vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Texas vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Texas Stat Tennessee 85.1 Points For 81.2 62.8 Points Against 56.6 51.8% Field Goal % 49.4% 39.2% Opponent Field Goal % 34.5% 41.3% Three Point % 36.5% 33.1% Opponent Three Point % 24.9%

Texas’ Top Players

Tre Johnson leads the Longhorns in scoring, averaging 19.9 points per game.

Texas is led in rebounding by Arthur Kaluma’s 8.1 rebounds per game and assists by Julian Larry’s 4.4 assists per game.

Johnson is the top three-point shooter for the Longhorns, connecting on 2.9 per game.

Jordan Pope leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Kadin Shedrick collects 2.0 blocks a game to pace Texas.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier owns the Volunteers top spot in scoring with 19.3 points per game and also tacks on 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

Igor Milicic Jr. (8.1 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (8.3 assists per game) are the Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists.

Lanier is tops from three-point range for the Volunteers, hitting 3.8 treys per game.

Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Jahmai Mashack (2.5 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.4 per game).

Texas Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

id: