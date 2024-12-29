Texas vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 11

Published 4:04 am Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Texas vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets - Saturday, January 11

The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0, 0-0 SEC) play a fellow SEC squad, the Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at Moody Center. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

Texas vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Texas vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Texas Stat Tennessee
85.1 Points For 81.2
62.8 Points Against 56.6
51.8% Field Goal % 49.4%
39.2% Opponent Field Goal % 34.5%
41.3% Three Point % 36.5%
33.1% Opponent Three Point % 24.9%

Texas’ Top Players

  • Tre Johnson leads the Longhorns in scoring, averaging 19.9 points per game.
  • Texas is led in rebounding by Arthur Kaluma’s 8.1 rebounds per game and assists by Julian Larry’s 4.4 assists per game.
  • Johnson is the top three-point shooter for the Longhorns, connecting on 2.9 per game.
  • Jordan Pope leads the team with 1.3 steals per game. Kadin Shedrick collects 2.0 blocks a game to pace Texas.

Tennessee’s Top Players

  • Chaz Lanier owns the Volunteers top spot in scoring with 19.3 points per game and also tacks on 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.
  • Igor Milicic Jr. (8.1 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (8.3 assists per game) are the Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists.
  • Lanier is tops from three-point range for the Volunteers, hitting 3.8 treys per game.
  • Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Jahmai Mashack (2.5 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (1.4 per game).

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2024 Northwestern State Moody Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/4/2025 @ Texas A&M Reed Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/7/2025 Auburn Moody Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 Tennessee Moody Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/15/2025 @ Oklahoma Lloyd Noble Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/18/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/31/2024 Norfolk State Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/4/2025 Arkansas Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/7/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 @ Texas Moody Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/15/2025 Georgia Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

