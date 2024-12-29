Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, December 29
Published 3:11 am Sunday, December 29, 2024
Top 25 teams will hit the court in six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. For ATS picks for each game, check out the piece below.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 6 Florida Gators vs. Stetson Hatters
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 93, Stetson 60
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 33.2 points
- Pick ATS: Stetson (+37.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Florida-Stetson spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 93, Prairie View A&M 66
- Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 26.3 points
- Pick ATS: Prairie View A&M (+28.5)
Bet on the Oklahoma-Prairie View A&M spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Chicago State Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 90, Chicago State 56
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 34.9 points
- Pick ATS: Chicago State (+39.5)
Bet on the Illinois-Chicago State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 85, South Dakota State 72
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 13.1 points
- Pick ATS: South Dakota State (+22.5)
Bet on the Alabama-South Dakota State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 9 Oregon Ducks vs. Weber State Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oregon 81, Weber State 63
- Projected Favorite: Oregon by 18.6 points
- Pick ATS: Weber State (+21.5)
Bet on the Oregon-Weber State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV Channel: B1G+
- Live Stream: B1G+
No. 21 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Toledo Rockets
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 85, Toledo 67
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 18.1 points
- Pick ATS: Toledo (+20.5)
Bet on the Purdue-Toledo spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.