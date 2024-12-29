Where to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 30

Published 8:23 pm Sunday, December 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Monday features a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets (26-10-1) and the Nashville Predators (11-18-7), starting at 7:30 PM ET at Canada Life Centre and broadcast on ESPN+. The Jets are first and the Predators 14th in the Western Conference.

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Arena: Canada Life Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Kyle Connor 37 22 27 49 38 14
F Mark Scheifele 37 22 22 44 49 14
D Joshua Morrissey 37 3 31 34 34 13
F Gabriel Vilardi 37 15 17 32 22 13
F Nikolaj Ehlers 28 11 19 30 23 7

Jets Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 3.7 (3rd)
  • Goals Allowed: 2.46 (1st)
  • Shots: 28.4 (16th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.3 (23rd)
  • Power Play %: 32.17 (1st)
  • Penalty Kill %: 78.22 (20th)

Jets’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 30 vs. Predators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 31 at Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 2 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 4 vs. Red Wings: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 7 vs. Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 10 vs. Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Avalanche: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Canucks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Kraken: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 20 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 22 at Avalanche: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 24 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 26 vs. Flames: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 28 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 30 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 at Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 4 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 7 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 22 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Filip Forsberg 36 9 21 30 53 24
F Jonathan Marchessault 36 13 13 26 47 4
D Roman Josi 32 7 17 24 50 16
F Steven Stamkos 36 11 11 22 20 10
F Ryan O’Reilly 33 8 13 21 25 15

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.44 (32nd)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.17 (21st)
  • Shots: 29.1 (12th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.4 (25th)
  • Power Play %: 19.23 (20th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 86.92 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

