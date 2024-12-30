Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, December 31
Published 7:23 pm Monday, December 30, 2024
The Arizona State Sun Devils versus the BYU Cougars is one of many compelling options on Tuesday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available here.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Arizona State +8.5 vs. BYU
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at BYU Cougars
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: BYU by 3.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: BYU (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UCF +13.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 8.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Texas -6.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: North Texas by 11.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Texas (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Tulane +3.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Tulane by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charlotte (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Jose State +4.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: San Jose State by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: West Virginia +12.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 8.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Saint Bonaventure +2.5 vs. VCU
- Matchup: VCU Rams at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Saint Bonaventure by 1.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: George Washington -3.5 vs. Richmond
- Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: George Washington by 7.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Washington (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Utah +10.5 vs. Baylor
- Matchup: Utah Utes at Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Baylor (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southern Indiana -1.5 vs. Morehead State
- Matchup: Morehead State Eagles at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- Computer Projection: Southern Indiana by 4.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southern Indiana (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
