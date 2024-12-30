Buy Tickets for Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators on December 30
Published 5:39 am Monday, December 30, 2024
The Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor and the Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Buy tickets for this matchup at StubHub!
Jets vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Monday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-159)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Jets Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kyle Connor
|37
|22
|27
|49
|Mark Scheifele
|37
|22
|22
|44
|Joshua Morrissey
|37
|3
|31
|34
|Gabriel Vilardi
|37
|15
|17
|32
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|28
|11
|19
|30
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|36
|9
|21
|30
|Jonathan Marchessault
|36
|13
|13
|26
|Roman Josi
|32
|7
|17
|24
|Steven Stamkos
|36
|11
|11
|22
|Ryan O’Reilly
|33
|8
|13
|21
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Jets vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Jets rank first in the NHL with 137 total goals this season, averaging 3.7 per game.
- Winnipeg has allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 91 (just 2.5 per game).
- The Jets are the best in the NHL with a 32.17% power-play conversion rate.
- The Predators’ 88 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville has given up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th.
- The Predators have a 19.23% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 20 percentage.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: