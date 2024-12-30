College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 31
Published 11:44 pm Monday, December 30, 2024
The Norfolk State Spartans versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of many compelling options on Tuesday in SEC hoops. To assist you, we’re offering picks against the spread!
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Brown +24 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Brown Bears at Kentucky Wildcats
- Spread: Kentucky -24
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Norfolk State +31.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee Volunteers
- Spread: Tennessee -31.5
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 31
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
