College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 31 Published 11:44 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

The Norfolk State Spartans versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of many compelling options on Tuesday in SEC hoops. To assist you, we’re offering picks against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Brown +24 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Brown Bears at Kentucky Wildcats

Brown Bears at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 19.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 19.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -24

Kentucky -24 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Norfolk State +31.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee Volunteers

Norfolk State Spartans at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 24.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 24.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -31.5

Tennessee -31.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 31

December 31 TV Channel: SEC Network+

