December 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:17 am Monday, December 30, 2024
Monday’s NHL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Nashville Predators squaring off against the Winnipeg Jets.
We have everything you need in terms of how to watch Monday’s NHL action right here. Check out the links below.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch December 30 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|New York Rangers @ Florida Panthers
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|Nashville Predators @ Winnipeg Jets
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Utah Hockey Club @ Seattle Kraken
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: