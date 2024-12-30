December 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 4:17 am Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

December 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Monday’s NHL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Nashville Predators squaring off against the Winnipeg Jets.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch Monday’s NHL action right here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch December 30 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
New York Rangers @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo
Nashville Predators @ Winnipeg Jets 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club @ Seattle Kraken 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id:

More How to Watch, DS

December 29 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 29 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 28 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 23 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

December 23 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup