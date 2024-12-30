December 30 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:17 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday’s NHL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Nashville Predators squaring off against the Winnipeg Jets.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch Monday’s NHL action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch December 30 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New York Rangers @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Nashville Predators @ Winnipeg Jets 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Seattle Kraken 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

