December 31 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Today’s NHL slate should have plenty of excitement on the ice. Among those games is the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Colorado Avalanche.

Information on live coverage of today’s NHL action is included for you.

How to Watch December 31 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Boston Bruins @ Washington Capitals 12:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Toronto Maple Leafs 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Vegas Golden Knights 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Chicago Blackhawks 5 p.m. ET TNT Max Carolina Hurricanes @ Columbus Blue Jackets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Detroit Red Wings 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ San Jose Sharks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Colorado Avalanche 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

