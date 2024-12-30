Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -10, in 18:54 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has 30 points overall, getting at least one point in 21 different games.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 21 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have allowed 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

It has a league-best goal differential of +46.

The Jets have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 36 Games 1 30 Points 1 9 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: