Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus is -10, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has 30 points overall, getting at least one point in 21 different games.
  • Forsberg has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 21 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have allowed 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
  • It has a league-best goal differential of +46.
  • The Jets have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
36 Games 1
30 Points 1
9 Goals 0
21 Assists 1

