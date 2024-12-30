Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30
Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus is -10, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has 30 points overall, getting at least one point in 21 different games.
- Forsberg has picked up three goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 7.4%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 21 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have allowed 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
- It has a league-best goal differential of +46.
- The Jets have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|36
|Games
|1
|30
|Points
|1
|9
|Goals
|0
|21
|Assists
|1
