How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, December 30
Monday’s college basketball schedule includes six games with SEC teams in play. Among those contests is the Monmouth Hawks taking on the Auburn Tigers.
Today’s SEC Games
Monmouth Hawks at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Presbyterian Blue Hose at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Alabama State Hornets at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Privateers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
