How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, December 30 Published 4:21 am Monday, December 30, 2024

One game on Monday’s college basketball schedule features an SEC team, the matchup between the Alcorn State Braves and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Alcorn State Braves at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

