How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, December 30

Published 4:20 am Monday, December 30, 2024

The Monmouth Hawks versus the Auburn Tigers is one of eight games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that includes a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Western Michigan Broncos at No. 18 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
Monmouth Hawks at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats at Kansas State Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 15 Houston Cougars at Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at Colorado Buffaloes

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at No. 19 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Pepperdine Waves

