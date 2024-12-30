Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 5:23 am Monday, December 30, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Jonathan Marchessault, face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 36 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -6.

Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 18 games, with 26 points in total.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.

He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

In 18 of the 36 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

In 36 games played this season, he has put up 26 points, with seven multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have given up 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.

Its +46 goal differential is tops in the league.

The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 36 Games 1 26 Points 2 13 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

id: