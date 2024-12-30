Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30
Published 5:23 am Monday, December 30, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Jonathan Marchessault, face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +190, Under: -255)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 36 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -6.
- Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 18 games, with 26 points in total.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and seven assists.
- He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
- In 18 of the 36 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- In 36 games played this season, he has put up 26 points, with seven multi-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have given up 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.
- Its +46 goal differential is tops in the league.
- The Jets have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|36
|Games
|1
|26
|Points
|2
|13
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|1
