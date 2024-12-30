NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 31 Published 7:17 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Toronto Raptors squaring off against the Boston Celtics, should provide some fireworks.

Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 31

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSWI

FDSIN and FDSWI

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSC

FDSSW and FDSSC

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, and KSBI

NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, and KSBI

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH

SportsNet LA and FDSOH

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE

AZFamily and FDSSE

