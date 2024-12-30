NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 31
Published 7:17 pm Monday, December 30, 2024
The NBA schedule today, which includes the Toronto Raptors squaring off against the Boston Celtics, should provide some fireworks.
Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 31
Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, and KSBI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
