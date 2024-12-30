NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 31

Published 7:17 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 31

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Toronto Raptors squaring off against the Boston Celtics, should provide some fireworks.

Before today’s NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 31

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, FDSNX, and KSBI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, December 31

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, December 31

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - December 31

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 31

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 30

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 30

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 30

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 30

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup