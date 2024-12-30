Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Josi’s props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 32 games, Josi has averaged 22:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -23.

He has gotten at least one point in 16 games, and has 24 points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 16 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank second.

It has a league-best goal differential of +46.

The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 32 Games 1 24 Points 2 7 Goals 2 17 Assists 0

