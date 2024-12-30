Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30
Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Josi’s props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 32 games, Josi has averaged 22:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -23.
- He has gotten at least one point in 16 games, and has 24 points in all.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.
- He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 16 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank second.
- It has a league-best goal differential of +46.
- The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|32
|Games
|1
|24
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|2
|17
|Assists
|0
