Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to bet on Josi’s props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 32 games, Josi has averaged 22:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -23.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 16 games, and has 24 points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus nine assists.
  • He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 16 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 16 games this season, with eight multiple-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank second.
  • It has a league-best goal differential of +46.
  • The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
32 Games 1
24 Points 2
7 Goals 2
17 Assists 0

