Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 33 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -17, and is averaging 17:31 on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in 18 games, with 21 points in total.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated four goals and three assists.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 33 opportunities).
  • Through 33 games played this season, he has recorded 21 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • The Jets have given up 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
  • It has a league-best goal differential of +46.
  • The Jets have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
33 Games 1
21 Points 1
8 Goals 0
13 Assists 1

