Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 33 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -17, and is averaging 17:31 on the ice.

O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in 18 games, with 21 points in total.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated four goals and three assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 33 opportunities).

Through 33 games played this season, he has recorded 21 points, with a pair of multi-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

The Jets have given up 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

It has a league-best goal differential of +46.

The Jets have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 33 Games 1 21 Points 1 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

id: