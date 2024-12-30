Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30
Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators meet the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 33 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -17, and is averaging 17:31 on the ice.
- O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in 18 games, with 21 points in total.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated four goals and three assists.
- O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 17 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 33 opportunities).
- Through 33 games played this season, he has recorded 21 points, with a pair of multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Jets Defensive Insights
- The Jets have given up 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- It has a league-best goal differential of +46.
- The Jets have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|33
|Games
|1
|21
|Points
|1
|8
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: