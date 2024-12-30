Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30 Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 36 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -12, and is averaging 18:11 on the ice.

Stamkos has 22 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 17 different games.

Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.

Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 17 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Jets Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank second.

Its +46 goal differential is the best in the league.

The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 36 Games 1 22 Points 1 11 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: