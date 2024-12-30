Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30

Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game - December 30

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 36 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -12, and is averaging 18:11 on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 22 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 17 different games.
  • Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 17 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Jets Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank second.
  • Its +46 goal differential is the best in the league.
  • The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Jets

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg
36 Games 1
22 Points 1
11 Goals 1
11 Assists 0

