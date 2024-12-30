Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Jets Game – December 30
Published 5:24 am Monday, December 30, 2024
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stamkos’ props against the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 36 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -12, and is averaging 18:11 on the ice.
- Stamkos has 22 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 17 different games.
- Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.
- Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 17 times this season in games with a set points prop (36 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 17 games this season, with five multiple-point games.
Jets Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 91 total goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank second.
- Its +46 goal differential is the best in the league.
- The Jets have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Jets
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|36
|Games
|1
|22
|Points
|1
|11
|Goals
|1
|11
|Assists
|0
