Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 31 Published 5:20 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

Tuesday’s game between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) and Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

Based on our computer prediction, Norfolk State should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 31.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 138.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -31.5

Tennessee -31.5 Point total: 138.5

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 82, Norfolk State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Norfolk State

Pick ATS: Norfolk State (+31.5)

Norfolk State (+31.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)

Tennessee is 9-3-0 against the spread, while Norfolk State’s ATS record this season is 9-4-0. The Volunteers have gone over the point total in five games, while Spartans games have gone over eight times. The teams combine to score 156.8 points per game, 18.3 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 24.6 points per game (scoring 81.2 points per game to rank 64th in college basketball while allowing 56.6 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball) and have a +295 scoring differential overall.

The 36.6 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 39th in the country, and are 11.3 more than the 25.3 its opponents grab per outing.

Tennessee knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (92nd in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (7.0).

The Volunteers’ 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 20th in college basketball, and the 74.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.4 per game (75th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.1 (104th in college basketball).

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 187th in college basketball, and allowing 69.1 per contest, 123rd in college basketball) and have a +97 scoring differential.

Norfolk State pulls down 28.8 rebounds per game (338th in college basketball) while conceding 31.0 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.2 boards per game.

Norfolk State knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than its opponents.

Norfolk State has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (131st in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than the 12.4 it forces (163rd in college basketball).

