Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 31 Published 10:42 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

As they gear up to play the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) on Tuesday, December 31 at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (22-11-4) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee Jakub Lauko C Out Lower Body Jacob Middleton D Out Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights

The Wild’s 107 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Minnesota has allowed 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.

They have the league’s 12th-ranked goal differential at +8.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 88 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.

Nashville gives up 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -26, they are 30th in the league.

Wild vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-157) Predators (+132) 5.5

