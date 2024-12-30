Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 31

Published 10:42 pm Monday, December 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 31

As they gear up to play the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) on Tuesday, December 31 at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (22-11-4) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee
Jakub Lauko C Out Lower Body
Jacob Middleton D Out Upper Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Wild vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Venue: Xcel Energy Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Wild Season Insights

  • The Wild’s 107 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Minnesota has allowed 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • They have the league’s 12th-ranked goal differential at +8.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 88 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.
  • Nashville gives up 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -26, they are 30th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Wild vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Wild (-157) Predators (+132) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today - December 30

Jets vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 30

Hawks vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - December 29

Hawks vs. Raptors Injury Report Today – December 29

Raptors vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - December 29

Raptors vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 29

Hawks vs. Heat Injury Report Today - December 28

Hawks vs. Heat Injury Report Today – December 28

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup