Wild vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 31
Published 10:42 pm Monday, December 30, 2024
As they gear up to play the Nashville Predators (11-18-7) on Tuesday, December 31 at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (22-11-4) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Troy Grosenick
|G
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jakub Lauko
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jacob Middleton
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Wild vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild’s 107 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Minnesota has allowed 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play in terms of the fewest goals against.
- They have the league’s 12th-ranked goal differential at +8.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 88 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.
- Nashville gives up 3.2 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -26, they are 30th in the league.
Wild vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-157)
|Predators (+132)
|5.5
