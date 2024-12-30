Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30? Published 12:23 am Monday, December 30, 2024

In the upcoming contest versus the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Filip Forsberg to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In eight of 36 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has three goals, plus seven assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:18 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 2 0 2 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 2 0 2 17:57 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 17:34 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:44 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 0 2 19:47 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

