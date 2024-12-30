Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30? Published 12:23 am Monday, December 30, 2024

Can we anticipate Ryan O’Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Jets?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in seven of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 91 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:54 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:54 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:38 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: