Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30? Published 12:23 am Monday, December 30, 2024

On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Steven Stamkos going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 10 of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal against the Jets this season in one game (three shots).

Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 91 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT 12/19/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 19:12 Home L 5-4 OT 12/17/2024 Rangers 2 0 2 18:35 Home W 2-0 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 1 0 1 19:08 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

