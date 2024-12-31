Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, January 1
Published 7:23 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024
The UConn Huskies and DePaul Blue Demons square off for one of many exciting matchups on the college basketball slate on Wednesday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: DePaul +11.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: UConn by 2.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-11.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Rice +2.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Rice by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulsa (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Valparaiso +4.5 vs. Missouri State
- Matchup: Valparaiso Beacons at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Valparaiso by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Butler +1.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Butler by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-1.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne +1.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Northern Kentucky Norse
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Purdue Fort Wayne by 2.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Stanford +10.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Clemson by 7.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
ATS Pick: North Carolina +1.5 vs. Louisville
- Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: North Carolina by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisville (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
ATS Pick: Mercer +2.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Mercer by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northern Iowa -6.5 vs. Belmont
- Matchup: Belmont Bruins at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 9.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Iowa (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Bradley -4.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Bradley Braves at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- Computer Projection: Bradley by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bradley (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
