Buy Tickets for Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on December 31

Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on December 31 Published 5:39 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Matthew Boldy and Jonathan Marchessault are two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Minnesota Wild face the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, December 31 at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Predators Game Information

Wild Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kirill Kaprizov 34 23 27 50 Matthew Boldy 37 13 18 31 Marco Rossi 37 12 17 29 Mats Zuccarello 24 7 13 20 Brock Faber 37 5 14 19 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 37 9 21 30 Jonathan Marchessault 37 13 13 26 Roman Josi 33 7 17 24 Steven Stamkos 37 11 11 22 Ryan O’Reilly 34 8 13 21

Wild vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Wild are ranked 21st in the league with 107 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

Minnesota has given up the eighth-fewest goals in league play this season, 99 (2.7 per game).

The Wild are ranked 24th in the league with a 17.02% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Predators’ 88 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville’s 117 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 20th in the league.

The Predators have the league’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 18.87%.

