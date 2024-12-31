Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will play the Houston Texans, who have the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (199.3 yards conceded per game).

With his upcoming tilt against the Texans this week, should Ridley be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the numbers and trends below.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.5 7 2 45 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 12.9 12 7 59 0 Week 15 @Bengals 9 5 3 41 0 Week 16 @Colts 16.8 5 3 78 1 Week 17 @Jaguars 14.1 6 5 84 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

With 127.9 fantasy points (eight per game), Ridley is 28th at his position and 100th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Ridley has averaged 9.6 fantasy points (28.9 total). He has 203 receiving yards on 11 catches (16 targets) and one touchdown.

Ridley has accumulated 307 yards receiving, on 20 catches (35 targets), with one touchdown and 39.3 fantasy points (7.9 per game) in his past five games.

Calvin Ridley picked up 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the New York Jets.

In his worst game of the season, Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

