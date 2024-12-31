Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 18 vs. the Texans Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Houston Texans and their sixth-ranked pass defense (199.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Okonkwo worth starting? For analysis on his tilt versus the Texans, we’ve got you covered.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Game Day & Time: January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

January 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.8 4 3 8 0 Week 15 @Bengals 13.9 10 8 59 0 Week 16 @Colts 19.1 11 9 81 0 Week 17 @Jaguars 10.9 7 5 42 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Okonkwo is 24th at his position, and 223rd overall in the NFL, with 61.6 fantasy points (3.9 per game).

Over his past three games, Okonkwo has 22 receptions on 28 targets, for 182 yards, and has accumulated 7.3 fantasy points on average (21.9 in all).

Okonkwo has accumulated 25.4 fantasy points (5.1 per game) in his past five games. He has 217 yards receiving, on 28 catches (38 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Chigoziem Okonkwo picked up 13 fantasy points — one reception, 70 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.

Okonkwo accumulated -0.6 fantasy points — two catches, 14 yards, on five targets — in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, which was his worst game of the season.

