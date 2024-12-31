Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 37 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -11.
  • Forsberg has 30 points overall, picking up at least one point in 21 different games.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • Forsberg averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (37 opportunities).
  • Through 37 games played this season, he has recorded 30 points, with eight multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 99 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
37 Games 1
30 Points 0
9 Goals 0
21 Assists 0

