Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 37 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -11.

Forsberg has 30 points overall, picking up at least one point in 21 different games.

He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Forsberg averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (37 opportunities).

Through 37 games played this season, he has recorded 30 points, with eight multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 99 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 37 Games 1 30 Points 0 9 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

