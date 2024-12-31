Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 37 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -11.
- Forsberg has 30 points overall, picking up at least one point in 21 different games.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 13 times this season in games with a set points prop (37 opportunities).
- Through 37 games played this season, he has recorded 30 points, with eight multi-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Wild have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 99 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
- The Wild have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|37
|Games
|1
|30
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|21
|Assists
|0
