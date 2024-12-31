Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

Gustav Nyquist will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild play at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on Nyquist against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +270, Under: -385)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 36 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:03 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -16.
  • Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 15% of them.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).
  • Through 36 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have allowed 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
36 Games 1
13 Points 0
6 Goals 0
7 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game - December 31

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup