Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild play at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on Nyquist against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +270, Under: -385)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 36 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:03 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -16.

Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 15% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).

Through 36 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

The Wild have allowed 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 36 Games 1 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

