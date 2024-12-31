Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild play at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’re considering a bet on Nyquist against the Wild, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +270, Under: -385)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 36 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:03 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -16.
- Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in 11 games, with 13 points in total.
- Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 15% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 35 opportunities).
- Through 36 games, he has 13 points, with two multi-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have allowed 99 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
- The Wild are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|36
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
