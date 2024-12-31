How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 31
Published 12:36 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Prior to the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET in Tuesday’s contest between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators, here are the best bets you should be considering, whether you’re wanting to place a single wager or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Wild vs. Predators Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)
- This season, 17 of Minnesota’s 37 games have gone over Tuesday’s total of 5.5 goals.
- This season, 15 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.
- The Wild score 2.89 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.38, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.
- This game’s total is 0.3 less than the 5.8 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Wild Moneyline: -162
- The Wild have gone 17-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- Minnesota is 9-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -162 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Wild have a 61.8% chance to win.
Predators Moneyline: +136
- Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline 15 times this season, and won two times.
- The Predators have won a single game with moneyline odds of +136 or longer (in four such games).
- Nashville’s implied probability to win is 42.4% based on the moneyline odds.
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Minnesota 4, Nashville 2
Wild Points Leaders
- A productive offensive player this season for Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov has put up 50 points.
- Matthew Boldy has 13 goals and 18 assists for Minnesota to compile 31 total points (0.8 per game).
- Minnesota’s offensive effort is aided by Marco Rossi’s 31 points. He’s contributed 17 assists.
- Across 25 games played, Filip Gustavsson has a goaltending record of 16-6-3. During those games, he’s allowed 56 goals while recording 670 saves.
Predators Points Leaders
- Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded 21 assists and nine goals in 37 games, good for 30 points.
- Jonathan Marchessault is key for Nashville’s offense with 26 total points (0.7 per game), including 13 goals and 13 assists through 37 games.
- Roman Josi has seven goals and 17 assists for Minnesota.
- Juuse Saros has a .902 save percentage (29th in the league), with 758 total saves, while conceding 82 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has compiled an 8-16-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.
Wild’s Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/23/2024
|Blackhawks
|W 4-3
|Home
|-224
|12/27/2024
|Stars
|W 3-2
|Away
|+176
|12/29/2024
|Senators
|L 3-1
|Home
|-163
|12/31/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-162
|1/2/2025
|Capitals
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4/2025
|Hurricanes
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7/2025
|Blues
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|W 5-2
|Home
|+105
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|L 7-4
|Away
|-139
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|L 3-0
|Away
|+105
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|+136
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|–
|Away
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Minnesota vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Venue: Xcel Energy Center
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.