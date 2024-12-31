How to Pick the Wild vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 31 Published 12:36 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Prior to the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET in Tuesday’s contest between the Minnesota Wild and the Nashville Predators, here are the best bets you should be considering, whether you’re wanting to place a single wager or have your eyes set on putting together a parlay.

Wild vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.6 goals)

This season, 17 of Minnesota’s 37 games have gone over Tuesday’s total of 5.5 goals.

This season, 15 of Nashville’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The Wild score 2.89 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.38, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 5.5.

This game’s total is 0.3 less than the 5.8 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Wild Moneyline: -162

The Wild have gone 17-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.

Minnesota is 9-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -162 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Wild have a 61.8% chance to win.

Predators Moneyline: +136

Nashville has played as the underdog on the moneyline 15 times this season, and won two times.

The Predators have won a single game with moneyline odds of +136 or longer (in four such games).

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 42.4% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Minnesota 4, Nashville 2

Wild Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov has put up 50 points.

Matthew Boldy has 13 goals and 18 assists for Minnesota to compile 31 total points (0.8 per game).

Minnesota’s offensive effort is aided by Marco Rossi’s 31 points. He’s contributed 17 assists.

Across 25 games played, Filip Gustavsson has a goaltending record of 16-6-3. During those games, he’s allowed 56 goals while recording 670 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg has recorded 21 assists and nine goals in 37 games, good for 30 points.

Jonathan Marchessault is key for Nashville’s offense with 26 total points (0.7 per game), including 13 goals and 13 assists through 37 games.

Roman Josi has seven goals and 17 assists for Minnesota.

Juuse Saros has a .902 save percentage (29th in the league), with 758 total saves, while conceding 82 goals (2.8 goals against average). He has compiled an 8-16-6 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Wild’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/23/2024 Blackhawks W 4-3 Home -224 12/27/2024 Stars W 3-2 Away +176 12/29/2024 Senators L 3-1 Home -163 12/31/2024 Predators – Home -162 1/2/2025 Capitals – Away – 1/4/2025 Hurricanes – Away – 1/7/2025 Blues – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/23/2024 Hurricanes W 5-2 Home +105 12/27/2024 Blues L 7-4 Away -139 12/30/2024 Jets L 3-0 Away +105 12/31/2024 Wild – Away +136 1/3/2025 Canucks – Away – 1/4/2025 Flames – Away – 1/7/2025 Jets – Away –

Minnesota vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Xcel Energy Center

