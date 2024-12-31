How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 31 Published 5:22 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Norfolk State Spartans and the Tennessee Volunteers square off for one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature SEC teams.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Brown Bears at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Norfolk State Spartans at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: