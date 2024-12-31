How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 31

Published 5:22 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Norfolk State Spartans and the Tennessee Volunteers square off for one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature SEC teams.

Today’s SEC Games

Brown Bears at No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats

Norfolk State Spartans at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

