How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 1 Published 9:20 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Wednesday’s college basketball schedule includes eight games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Michigan Wolverines taking on the UCLA Bruins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Lady Lions

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

UCF Knights at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 7 UConn Huskies at Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SNY

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 21 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 4 USC Trojans

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at Houston Cougars

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

