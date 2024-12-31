How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 1

Published 9:20 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

Wednesday’s college basketball schedule includes eight games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Michigan Wolverines taking on the UCLA Bruins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Lady Lions

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

UCF Knights at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 7 UConn Huskies at Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SNY

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 21 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 4 USC Trojans

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at Houston Cougars

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs

