Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Wild game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 37 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -7, and is averaging 17:57 on the ice.

Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 18 games, with 26 points in total.

He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

In 18 of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has put up a point in 18 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 99 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

With a goal differential of +8, the team is 12th in the league.

The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 37 Games 1 26 Points 0 13 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

