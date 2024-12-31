Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31

Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Wild game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 37 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -7, and is averaging 17:57 on the ice.
  • Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 18 games, with 26 points in total.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
  • In 18 of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in 18 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 99 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
  • With a goal differential of +8, the team is 12th in the league.
  • The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
37 Games 1
26 Points 0
13 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

