Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – December 31
Published 5:24 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Tuesday versus the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Wild game? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 37 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -7, and is averaging 17:57 on the ice.
- Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 18 games, with 26 points in total.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
- In 18 of the 37 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has put up a point in 18 games this season, with seven multiple-point games.
Wild Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 99 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
- With a goal differential of +8, the team is 12th in the league.
- The Wild have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|37
|Games
|1
|26
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
