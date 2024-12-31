Lions, Ravens, Week 18 NFL Power Rankings Published 7:19 am Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Searching for an up-to-date view of the NFL and how each team measures up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 14-2 | Projected Record: 15-2

14-2 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +400

+400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 40-34 vs 49ers

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Vikings

Vikings Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

2. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

11-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 31-2 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Browns

Browns Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4

4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

3. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

13-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +550

+550 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 40-14 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Patriots

@ Patriots Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 14-3

13-3 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: W 41-7 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Giants

Giants Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

5. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

11-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1600

+1600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 27-25 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Bears

Bears Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

6. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 15-1 | Projected Record: 16-1

15-1 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +375

+375 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 29-10 vs Steelers

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Broncos

@ Broncos Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

7. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 14-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

14-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +900

+900 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 27-25 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Lions

@ Lions Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 10-7

9-7 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: W 48-14 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Saints

Saints Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

9. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

9-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 30-24 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Chiefs

Chiefs Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 11-6

10-6 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 40-7 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Raiders

@ Raiders Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

11. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 12-5

11-5 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 30-24 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

12. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 11-6

10-6 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 13-9 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Seahawks

Seahawks Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 11-6

10-6 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 29-10 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

14. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-9 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 13-9 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

15. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 9-8

9-7 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 6-3 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

16. Houston Texans

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 10-7

9-7 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 31-2 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Titans

@ Titans Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

17. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 9-8

8-8 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 30-24 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Panthers

Panthers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 8-9

8-8 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 30-24 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Steelers

@ Steelers Game Time: 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4

8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

19. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 6-11

6-10 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 40-34 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

20. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 9-8

8-8 | 9-8 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +25000

+25000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: W 20-3 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Jets

@ Jets Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

21. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 8-9

7-9 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: L 45-33 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Jaguars

Jaguars Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-12 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 25-10 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Chargers

Chargers Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

23. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 7-9 | Projected Record: 7-10

7-9 | 7-10 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 41-7 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Commanders

Commanders Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

24. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 5-12

5-11 | 5-12 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 25-10 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

25. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-12 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 6-3 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Packers

@ Packers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

26. New York Jets

Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-12 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 40-14 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-12 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 20-13 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

28. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 3-13 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-13 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: L 20-13 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Texans

Texans Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

29. New York Giants

Current Record: 3-13 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-13 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 45-33 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Eagles

@ Eagles Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

30. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 3-13 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-13 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 20-3 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4

4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

31. New England Patriots

Current Record: 3-13 | Projected Record: 3-14

3-13 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 40-7 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

32. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 4-12 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-12 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +100000

+100000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 48-14 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 18 Opponent: @ Falcons

@ Falcons Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

id: