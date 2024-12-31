LMU Toy Drive brings joy and gifts to Tri-State children Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lincoln Memorial University helped to spread joy this holiday season. During the university’s second-annual Christmas toy drive, LMU faculty and staff generously donated more than 500 toys to support local children and families in need.

The collected toys, along with hundreds of youth t-shirts, were distributed to four deserving organizations in the tri-state region:

The Cooperative Christian Ministry – This organization supports the Middlesboro, Kentucky, community through its food pantry, utility assistance program, Second Chances Thrift Shop, senior citizen food program, and more. Each holiday season, the Cooperative Christian Ministry helps provide toys and a new book, sweatshirt, and pair of pajamas to more than 100 children.

Lee County Department of Social Services – This department provides programs and services that aim to improve the well-being of children and families such as child protection, foster care, and food assistance.

Pump Springs Baptist Church – Pump Springs supports the local community through food and clothing drives, disaster relief assistance, children’s programs, and more.

Servolution Health Services – This non-profit rural health clinic provides primary, dental, and mental healthcare services to the underserved populations in the region, ensuring that individuals have access to necessary healthcare regardless of their financial situation.

“The holidays can be a challenging time for many families, so it is truly a blessing to have organizations like these in our community, offering support and helping to create joyful memories,” said LMU President Jason McConnell, DBA.

McConnell continued, “This toy drive has become one of the highlights of my year. Our faculty and staff truly exemplify the values of LMU through their dedication to service and their passion for making a positive difference. I’m filled with pride and gratitude as I watch this community come together to bring smiles to the faces of hundreds of children this year.”

The Christmas toy drive is the latest in a series of community outreach efforts launched by the LMU President’s Office earlier this year. These quarterly service projects are focused on supporting underserved local communities. Previous initiatives include a donation to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, a school supplies drive for elementary students in need, and a canned food donation to LMU’s campus food pantry.

For more information about the Christmas toy drive, the recipient organizations, and other initiatives from the LMU President’s Office, please visit lmunet.edu or email presidentsoffice@lmunet.edu.

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423-869-6280 or email admissions@LMUnet.edu.